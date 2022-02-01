Charlie Puth Talks Working With Megan Thee Stallion for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Super Bowl Ad (Exclusive)

The Super Bowl just got a whole lot hotter! Charlie Puth and Megan Thee Stallion will be starring in Frito-Lay’s New Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl ad, and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter told PopCulture.com exclusively how he was excited and “very humbled” by the opportunity. In the new commercial set to air during the nearly four-hour broadcast, Puth and Megan will lend their voices to a couple of wild animals who accidentally come upon some Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos. Megan Thee Stallion voices a fiery songbird, while Puth lends his golden vocal talents to a beatboxing fox.

Talking to PopCulture ahead of the Feb. 13 world broadcast premiere, Puth revealed he’s a huge fan of the Frito-Lay family of snacks. “We’re good friends now I’m calling them Frito for short,” he joked, going on to share this was his first major gig in the VO world. “When they asked me had I ever done voiceover acting, I was a little bit nervous because I hadn’t. But they assured me that they just wanted me to be the beatboxing fox. They wanted my personality animated, so I didn’t have to really act. So I guess technically, I’m not acting. I don’t know how that works.”

The Billboard Music Awards winner went on to praise the new ad. “It’s very cool, like when all the animals join in after all these various chips and whatnot and their musical brains get activated because that’s exactly how my musical brain gets activated,” he said, further explaining how this was a relatable situation for him. “I need constant snackage happening in the studio or else, because I’m making these records alone. I need something for motivation. Good-tasting things.”

Turning attention to the massive NFL event coming up on Feb. 13, where the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Puth confessed that, while he knows “stunningly little about football,” he’s still rooting for his current hometeam. “I live in Los Los Angeles, so I’m going to have to put my big foam finger on for the Rams,” he said. “Because that would be super surreal if they won in their own stadium.”

Ahead of the big game, Puth also offered a “little Charlie hack” for anyone planning to pick up some Doritos Cool Ranch chips — his favorite Frito-lay snack — at their Super Bowl party. “I like to take it from the bag upside down,” he revealed. “I don’t know if they want me to say this, but like opening it from the bag upside down, and you get more of the flavor that way.”

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 13 with kickoff starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.