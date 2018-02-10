‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney Loses 2-Year-Old Son to Brain Cancer

Rob Delaney, the star of Amazon‘s Catastrophe, said on Friday his 2-year-old son Henry died after a battle with brain cancer. The actor said his son died last month.

Delaney shared the sad news on his Facebook page.

“I have very sad news,” the 41-year-old actor wrote. “My two and a half year year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.”

Delaney, who has two older sons, said he and his wife are “devastated” by Henry’s death.

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals,” Delaney continued.

The actor said his son’s tumor and surgery “left him with significant physical disabilities, but he quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum. His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound.

“I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them.”

Delaney also credited the National Health Service doctors and nurses who did their best to help Henry as heroes.

“I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world,” Delaney wrote.

Delaney also told his fans they can help other U.K. families with very sick children by donating to the Rainbow Trust and Noah’s Ark.

Delaney ended his message by asking for his family’s privacy to be respected.

“Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much,” he concluded.

After moving to the U.K. in 2014, the Massachusetts-born Delaney has starred in Catastrophe with Sharon Horgan. The series is available on Amazon in the U.S.

Photo credit: Facebook/ Rob Delaney