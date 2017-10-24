Carson Daly’s Stepfather Dies One Month After His Mother

Carson Daly’s stepfather has passed away just one month after The Voice host’s mother died. On Tuesday, Daly took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.

Daly shared a photo of his stepfather, Richard Caruso, along with an emotional message in the caption.

“Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero,” Daly wrote. “He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us [and] anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.”

“He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong,” he continued. “Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

On Tuesday, Daly shared that he and his family were experiencing a “rough month” after his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, died on Sept. 17.

Short story, been a rough month for my fam. Mom passing. Dad’s health in peril. Just finished shooting NEXT season of Voice. Back Thursday. https://t.co/OAmt1LcnVw — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) October 24, 2017

Pattie passed away at her Palm Desert, California, home after suffering from a heart attack. Upon returning to the Today show, Daly shared that his mother’s death left him in “shock.”

“I’m doing OK. I’m healing, still in shock, really rough loss,” Daly said, according to ET. “Nobody likes that phone to ring in the middle of the night to get that call.”

“I’ve learned it’s a process,” he continued. “I have great faith, great family, incredible friends.”