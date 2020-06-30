Carl Reiner Dead at 98: See 'Dick Van Dyke Show' Star's Last Tweet

✖

Carl Reiner died Monday at the age of 98, but he was no stranger to social media. In the days and weeks leading up to his passing, the Dick Van Dyke Show creator shared numerous tweets. His last tweet, shared just hours before his death, sang praise for playwright, composer, director, actor, and singer Noël Coward.

He even found time to perform many one-man shows in Las Vegas nightclubs. pic.twitter.com/QwKqAO2UOw — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 29, 2020

In two tweets proceeding that, Reiner had praised Coward as "the single most prolific writer of musical comedies, plays, songs and films." He said that Coward "found time to critique performances with barbs such as, 'They were like two paper bags belaboring each other.'" In another tweet, he called Coward a "British icon."

An active participant on social media, Reiner's Twitter account was filled with posts on varying topics. He oftentimes used his platform to discuss politics and was vocal about his dislike of current sitting president Donald Trump. On Monday afternoon, he wrote that he was "saddened to relive the day that led up to the election of a bankrupted and corrupt businessman who had no qualifications to be the leader of any country in the civilized world." That post was shared just a day after an image of him in a Black Lives Matter t-shirt was shared by George Shapiro. On June 27, Reiner had reflected on his life and all that he has achieved.

Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost---who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 27, 2020

Following news of his death, those posts have become places of tribute for Reiner's fans. Shortly after news broke Tuesday morning of his passing, many people flocked to his tweets, with one person writing, "the world just became a less funny place to live without you in it." Somebody else wrote that Reiner was "a man among men" and thanked him for "love and laughs - you made this world a better place."

At the age of 98, Reiner died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills Monday night, his assistant, Judy Nagy, confirmed to Variety. He is survived by his three children: actor and director Rob Reiner, author Annie Reiner, and artist Lucas Reiner.