Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

TikTok star Candice Murley, known to her 44,000 followers as Candi, died on Jan. 2, 2022. Entertainment Tonight reports the influencer’s cause of death remains unknown. Her obituary confirms she died in her home in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. She was 36 years old.

Her sister, Marsha McEvoy, created a GoFundme to cover her sister’s funeral expenses, noting that the death comes as a “massive shock” to their family. “Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way,” McEvoy said of her sister. “She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can’t forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo.”

“But more than anything in his world she loved her son [Maxwell] & her family dearly, we also can’t forget her cat Stash,” McEvoy said.

Candice entertained her followers from two different TikTok accounts, where she would make cooking and dancing videos. She also occasionally shared videos showing off her singing skills. “We just know she is dancing in the sky now, we all know how much she believed in Heaven, she is certainly there,” she continued. “We hope she is happy and free at last away from all her struggles and be her happy and carefree self forever in eternity. Perhaps the stars are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.”

“Most people knew her as Candi – famous for her TikToks. She had a fan base like no other, she was entertainment at her best, with her dancing and her cooking, and let’s not forget her scatter singing with her mic,” her sister wrote. “Let’s now look back at all her videos and keep them as our keepsakes to keep us smiling while we deal with this loss, she will be missed terribly by many.”

Fans reacted to the news of Candice’s passing on social media. “I can’t believe the news of Candice Murley’s passing. I watched her live TikTok only a few hours ago & spoke with her. Still blows my mind. Wishing the family of Candice love & prayers during this difficult time,” the user wrote. “Hold your loved ones a little tighter. Rest Easy, Candice.”