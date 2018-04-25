Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back at Body-Shaming Troll After She Posts Photo With Son

Don’t troll D.J. Tanner’s Instagram profile. Candace Cameron Bure clapped back at a mean-spirited commenter who said she looked like she “weighed more than her husband.”

The photo in question was actually of the Fuller House star and her 18-year-old son Lev Bure posing together at Nobu Malibu.

“All that excersizing, [sic] and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?” the troll asked, evidently confusing Lev for Bure’s retired hockey player husband, Valeri Bure.

In the photo, Bure wears a denim jacket over a loose-fitting T-shirt tucked into a pair of boyfriend jeans, posing with her arm around her oldest son.

Instead of letting the troll hijack her comments section, Bure had a message for the hater.

“Nice, troll,” Bure wrote with a smiling emoji, tagging the commenter in her response. She later wrote, “If a 25 inch waist looks big to you… then you’re looking through an altered lens.”

Many of Bure’s followers defended the Full House alum in the comments.

“What a sad troll you are. I was just looking at this beautiful picture thinking WOW WHAT BEAUTIFUL, HAPPY, HEALTHY WOMEN THAT I ADORE and RESPECT. Stop hating on people online BULLYING it’s not nice,” one fan wrote to the commenter.

“Are you insane!? How disgusting and rude,” another said.

“WOW. Your statement is ignorant and way off base,” someone else wrote.

Bure has been candid about her struggles with bulimia in the past, which began after Full House wrapped in 1995 and she moved to Montreal for her husband’s hockey career — not working for the first time since she was 5 years old.

“My husband would play away 41 games out of 82 during hockey season,” she told PEOPLE. “I sat lonely so many nights not knowing what to do with myself. But there was always one friend that was always there, that was so readily available anytime I wanted, and that for me was food.”

She fell into a cycle of binging and purging that continued on-and-off for years. “It was never about the weight for me,” she said. “It was an emotional issue.”

In 2016, she told the magazine that she rebuilt her relationship with food.

“I’ve had to learn to view food as my fuel and something I can enjoy, and do enjoy and am allowed to enjoy in moderation,” she says. “I can no longer look at food as my source of comfort because that’s what I was doing. I would feed my emotions with food.”

Today, Bure is in the best shape of her life at 42 years old. She shares her workouts with trainer/best friend Kira Stokes on her social media platforms and shows off her fit body quite frequently.

Stokes told Cosmopolitan last year that Bure’s abs put most people in their 20s “to shame,” noting that Bure “trains like an athlete” to get her sculpted physique.

Last month, Bure flashed those famous abs in a crop top and leather skirt at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards with her 19-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure.

Last March, Natasha told Entertainment Tonight while promoting her book that Bure is a “cool mom.”

“She’s like a cool mom. She’s hip, but she’s strict. Like, she’s definitely strict,” Natasha said.

“You’re darn right I’m strict!” Bure added.