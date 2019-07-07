Cameron Boyce Moved in With ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Karan Brar, ‘Gamer’s Guide’ Actress Sophie Reynolds Before He Died

Just weeks before Jessie star Cameron Boyce‘s sudden death on Sunday morning, the 20-year-old actor moved in with two of his co-stars and friends, Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds. Brar played Boyce’s on-screen younger brother in Jessie, while Reynolds played one of his friends on Disney XD‘s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

On May 14, Brar shared a fun photo of himself with Boyce and Reynolds in their new apartment, adding the caption, “Oh and [by the way], we’re roommates now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the same day, Boyce marked the occasion by tweeting a picture of the trio sitting on the floor of their new living room. “Now that we’re officially roommates, I am officially Schmidt,” Boyce wrote, referring to Max Greenfield’s New Girl character.

Brar has not responded to Boyce’s death publicly yet. His last Instagram post featuring Boyce was on May 28 to mark Boyce’s birthday. In the photo, Boyce is seen smiling, holding a plate of pancakes with a candle in the middle.

“I love you. You’re the greatest brother I could’ve ever asked for, and I will forever feel lucky to have you in my life. Happy birthday,” Brar wrote. “That’s all. (Think you can tell Cam’s better at sappy posts than I am).”

Jessie starred Debby Ryan as a Texas high school graduate who moved to New York City to become a star, but wound up being the nanny to the Ross children. Peyton List, Brar, Boyce and Skai Jackson played the four kids. The series aired on the Disney Channel from 2011 to 2015 and inspired the spin-off Bunk’d, starring List, Brar and Jackson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Boyce (@thecameronboyce) on May 14, 2019 at 12:54pm PDT

In Gamer’s Guide, Boyce starred as professional video gamer Conor, who goes back to school after breaking his thumbs. He teams up with his friends – played by Reynolds, Murray Wyatt Rundus and Felix Avitia – to take part in a gaming championship. The show ran two seasons from 2015 to 2017 on Disney XD.

Boyce’s most recent role for Disney was Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Curella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants. The third film is scheduled to air on Aug. 2.

Boyce’s family announced his death Sunday morning, explaining that he “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” His family did not reveal further details of his condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Brar (@karanbrar) on May 28, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the Boyce family said in a statement to ABC News. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend,” the Walt Disney Company said Sunday. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Karan Brar