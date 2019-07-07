Celebrity

Cameron Boyce Mourned by ‘Nashville’ and ‘Jessie’ Actor Charles Esten

Charles Esten, best known for his role as Deacon Claybourne on Nashville, is feeling the tough loss of young star Cameron Boyce. Esten and Boyce shared the screen several times on the Disney Channel series Jessie. Boyce played Luke Ross, one of the sons of Esten’s character, Morgan Ross. While it was only a handful of appearances, Esten seemed to take a liking to Boyce off screen, as well.

In a series of heartfelt tweets, Esten revealed that he knew Boyce’s family well outside of the show. He praised the star, who was 20 at the time of his death, for his “endless talent, kindness and joy for living.”

He also revealed that despite Boyce’s immense talent, the Grown Ups actor remained humble and kind.

He wrapped his tweet thread by sending his love to the Jessie cast and Boyce’s family, all while ensuring him that he “will be dearly remembered.”

Boyce died in his sleep over the weekend due to a seizure brought on by a pre-existing condition. No funeral or memorial services have been made public as of press time.

