Cameron Boyce Mourned by ‘Nashville’ and ‘Jessie’ Actor Charles Esten

Charles Esten, best known for his role as Deacon Claybourne on Nashville, is feeling the tough loss of young star Cameron Boyce. Esten and Boyce shared the screen several times on the Disney Channel series Jessie. Boyce played Luke Ross, one of the sons of Esten’s character, Morgan Ross. While it was only a handful of appearances, Esten seemed to take a liking to Boyce off screen, as well.

My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together./1 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become./2 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

And yet, Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little. /3 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

In a series of heartfelt tweets, Esten revealed that he knew Boyce’s family well outside of the show. He praised the star, who was 20 at the time of his death, for his “endless talent, kindness and joy for living.”

He also revealed that despite Boyce’s immense talent, the Grown Ups actor remained humble and kind.

It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show. They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today. /4 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Our love and heartfelt prayers go out to them, and most especially, to the Boyce family. Your Cameron was a blessing to us, as he was to so many others in this world. May you feel the breadth of love being poured out for him today, and may God comfort you as you mourn./5 — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.💔/. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

He wrapped his tweet thread by sending his love to the Jessie cast and Boyce’s family, all while ensuring him that he “will be dearly remembered.”

Boyce died in his sleep over the weekend due to a seizure brought on by a pre-existing condition. No funeral or memorial services have been made public as of press time.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel