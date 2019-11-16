Cameron Boyce’s Cause of Death Revealed by Coroner

Cameron Boyce’s cause of death has been confirmed to be epilepsy. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office sent out a statement to media on Tuesday confirming their findings around the Disney Channel personality’s sudden passing on July 6. As The Wrap reports, the statement describes his cause of death as “unexpected death in epilepsy” and “natural.” It also reveals other details about how authorities were made aware of the Grown Ups actor’s death and what time he was pronounced dead.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for actor Cameron Boyce was sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, the statement read. “In the early afternoon of July 6, Cameron Mica Boyce (DOB: 05/28/99) was found unresponsive in his home located in the 5100 block of Cartwright Avenue in North Hollywood. Authorities were called and Boyce was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On July 8, an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death were deferred. After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. The manner of death was certified as natural. The coroner case number for Boyce is 2019-05076.”

Boyce’s family had previously said they believed epilepsy led to his death in a statement to ABC News when his death was made public.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the Boyce family spokesperson said, later adding, “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral–which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

The cause of death news comes just as one of Boyce’s final on-screen performances makes it to air. He will reprise the role of Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians antagonist Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie Descendants 3, which premieres on Friday.

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta / Stringer / Getty