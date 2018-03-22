Caitlyn Jenner Gives Update on Skin Cancer Recovery

Caitlyn Jenner is all smiles with a fresh hairstyle and a scabby, healing nose.

The athlete-turned-reality TV personality snapped a photo in the car on Wednesday to show off her new locks by Los Angeles hair stylist Rosa Bliss, which also featured her blistered nose following her recent sun damage removal surgery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hair looking great thanks to @rosy_bliss. Nose is not, but healing well!” Jenner wrote.

The 68-year-old shared on Tuesday that she had a patch of skin removed from her nose. The news came after she was spotted in Malibu on Sunday with the concerning scab on her face.

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA- always wear your sunblock!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a makeup-free photo in her bath robe.

Jenner did not specify if the sun damage was cancerous, but People reportedly confirmed that she had a cancerous basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose. Treatments for the commonly found skin cancer include prescription creams, or in some cases, surgery.

The 68-year-old opened up about her skincare routine in 2015 after she transitioned to a female, admitting that she dealt with texture issues when she removed her beard.

“I had, back in the ’80s, my beard removed, which actually took a lot of volume out of this area, so its kinda been a little bit of pot holey,” Jenner said in a video. “That has gotten better throughout the years which is a good thing.”

And while the Kardashian-Jenner clan had initially been supportive of Jenner’s transitioning, the two are now at odds in part over what Jenner wrote about Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian in her book, Secrets of My Life.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Jenner said while speaking at the Cambridge Union in November. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

She said her relationship with her biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is still strong, but not so much with the Kardashians.

“I tried to be honest in my book — very fair and very nice. Unfortunately, they didn’t take it that way,” she said. “In the book I express some opinions and got shut down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television. The book was about my life. That caused a lot of the separation between us.”

Jenner may have been disconnected from the Kardashian family, but she has picked up some of their social media savvy. She recently posted a video celebrating 9 million followers on Instagram.