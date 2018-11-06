Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Hurt Over Lack of Holiday Invitations From Children

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t taking fondly to being ignored by her family members during the holidays. Radar Online reports that Jenner has not received any invitations to spend the holidays with her family or friends.

“This time of year used to be packed full of fun when she was with Kris and the kids, but lately Caitlyn’s been feeling left out in the cold,” a source told the news outlet. “They never invite her over for dinner and no one’s even mentioned Thanksgiving and Christmas, which she finds incredibly hurtful.”

The source also added that Jenner’s rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, is also distancing herself from the Olympian.

“Cait’s just dreading the holidays now,” the source said. “Things aren’t going great with Sophia who wants to do her own thing a lot of the time these days.” Hutchins recently referred to Jenner as her “business partner” and has danced around admitting they’re in a relationship, forcing Jenner to reevaluate her future.

“Cait’s facing a lonely time ahead and it’s making her miserable,” the source said.

Jenner has famously faced backlash from her ex, Kris Jenner, as well as Kris’ daughters, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, after Kris took offense to claims Jenner made about her in her memoir.

Jenner’s biological daughters with Kris, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, have maintained better relationships with her than the rest of the family. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year, Kendall defended Jenner when the rest of the family didn’t want to invite her to Kris’ annual Christmas party.

During the episode, Kris told Kourtney that despite Kourtney’s wishes, she was going to invite Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, to the bash.

“You can’t just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family,” Kris said. “He’s still part of our family.”

At that moment, Kendall interjected, “What about my dad?”

“Scott’s never done anything mean or said anything negative, so that’s different,” Kim responded.

“Is that actually a joke?” Kendall clapped back. “They’ve both done f—ed up things in different ways.”

Kris stood by her decision: “Nobody who’s coming would even know how to respond to her because of all th—”

But Kendall interjected once more: “So the f— what? Why are we worried about anyone else? Even if she doesn’t come, it’s nice to hav—”

“Oh, she would come,” Kris interrupted, to which Kendall responded, “The same way you feel bad for Scott not getting invited, you don’t feel bad for my dad not being invited?”

Kris protested that she had “a relationship” with Disick that made it different than with her estranged ex-husband.

“Oh, you didn’t have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?” Kendall hit back.