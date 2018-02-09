Busy Philipps ‘Embarrassed’ She Auditioned for Quentin Tarantino in ‘Short Shorts’

Actress Busy Philipps recently took to social media to say that she is “embarrassed” she once auditioned for Quentin Tarantino in “short shorts.”

Taking to Twitter, Philipps lashed out, “Like f—ing spiting on an actresses face and choking her wasn’t enough. F— this guy. F— anyone who works with him. I’m embarrassed that I ever auditioned for him. F— him.”

“That I f—ing showed up in SHORT SHORTS AND FLIP FLOPS as requested because I WANTED THE JOB. This business sucks and enables predators and F—ING ENOUGH,” She added, as reported by EW. “[By the way] this was 10 year ago. I’m SURE IM TOO F—ING OLD NOW.”

Pilipps comments came on the heels of a New York Times article alleging that Tarantino once spit on Uma Thurman and forced her to do a dangerous stunt on the set of Kill Bill, followed by resurfaced audio from an interview where he defended Roman Polanski for raping a 13-year-old girl.

While speaking to Howard Stern and his co-host Robin Quivers, the conversation turned to Polanski and the controversial story that in 1977 he was charged with “rape by use of drugs, perversion, sodomy, lewd and lascivious act upon a child under 14, and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.”

“He didn’t rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape, that’s not quite the same thing,” Tarantino said. “He had sex with a minor. That’s not rape. To me, when you use the word rape, you’re talking about violent, throwing them down… it’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world.”

“You can’t throw the word ‘rape’ around, it’s like throwing the word ‘racist’ around. It doesn’t apply to everything people use it for. He was guilty of having sex with a minor,” the Pulp Fiction director continued. “She wanted to have it. Dated the guy… and by the way, we’re talking about America’s morals, we’re not talking about the morals in Europe and everything.”

After Stern questioned why a “grown man” couldn’t see that sex with a minor was inappropriate, Tarantino fired back, “Look, she was down with it and she’s talked about it. I’m right, she’s talked about it. Now she’s an adult, she’s got a whole other story.”

Someone then read a transcript of the victim’s testimony, and this did little to quell Tarantino’s bold defense.

“Of course she’s gonna say this because she knows she was in trouble with her mom,” the filmmaker said. “[Polanki’s] version sounds more likely, sounds really really more likely.”

The woman who accused Polanski, Samantha Geimer, spoke to reporters shortly after the interview began making headlines and said that Tarantino’s statements were “wrong. I bet he knows it.”

Tarantino did eventually publicly apologize to Geimer, writing, “I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her.”

“Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry,” Tarantino added.

“So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha,” his statement concluded.