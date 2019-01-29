Busy Philipps Helps After Woman Suffers Scooter Crash

Actress Busy Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein recently helped a woman who suffered a scooter crash.

PEOPLE reports that Philipps and Silverstein witnessed the crash that took place on Sunday in West Hollywood, quickly stepping in to help the woman up and get the scooter moved to the side of the road.

Later, Philipps took to her Instagram Stories thread to speak about the incident and express her criticisms of electric scooters.

“Something kinda crazy did happen on our walk,” she said. “We saw a woman who had gotten into a scooter accident and we went over and we tried to help her. And I helped her get out of the street and we helped them figure out what urgent care to go to.”

While she is clearly not a big fan of electric scooters, Phillips does support Silverstein’s indoor cycling enthusiasm. The screenwriter even recently celebrated his 1000th SoulCycle class.

Philipps and Silverstein have been married for 12 years and they share two daughters: 10-year-old Birdie Leigh, and five-year-old Cricket Pearl.

While the couple are in a great place now, Philipps previously opened up to PEOPLE about how when Birdie was first born Silverstein struggled with becoming a new dad.

“He was not understanding how to be a dad and, in fact, didn’t try. I was parenting by myself,” she confessed. “When I told him I wanted to have a second child, he said, ‘Fine, but it’s all on you.’ That was so heartbreaking.”

“Marriage is always hard, but especially when you have kids … You’re going to go through periods when you’re not into it, but there always has to be one person willing to fight,” Philipps continued. “I went to Marc several times and said, ‘I cannot do this anymore. Something has to change, and it’s you.’ “

“We’ve had a lot of serious discussions and counseling, and he’s incredibly participatory now in a way I don’t think he could’ve imagined before. We’re a work in progress but trying our best, and that’s the most you can do,” she went on to say.

She later explained that she and Silverstein were both fairly happy with their upbringings, so they try to parent in a manner that lets their children have a similar childhood.

“Our family has no absolute rules about screen time or sugar or anything,” she said. “Marc and I were raised that way, and we turned out fine.”