Burt Reynolds’ Remains Cremated, Death Certificate Shows

Although no funeral plans have yet to be announced to lay the late Burt Reynolds to rest, his death certificate shows that his body was cremated.

The legal document, obtained by The Blast, details that the 82-year-old was cremated at the Gold Coast Crematory in Florida.

Reynolds died at the Jupiter Medical Center on Thursday after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest. His cause of death is not listed on the document. During a 911 call made to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a man said that Reynolds was experiencing chest pains and was having trouble breathing.

Reynolds’ niece, Nancy Hess, is listed as the informant on the death certificate. It’s unclear if she is planning a public memorial for the beloved actor.

It was recently reported that Reynolds was able to spend his final days at his longtime Florida home, despite the fact that he had sold it in 2015 to his neighbor, who was kind enough to let him stay there.

The Smokey and the Bandit star sold his Hobe Sound, Florida home to Charles Monica for $3.3 million, Variety reports. Modica lived next door to Reynolds and told TMZ he always intended to let him live there out of respect for the work he did in Florida.

Reynolds famously experienced financial difficulties after his divorce from Loni Anderson in 1993; it took 22 years for their financial ties to be severed for good. In fact, it wasn’t until September 2015 when the matter was resolved by Reynolds reportedly sending Anderson a check for $154,520.

Known for films like Deliverance, The Cannonball Run, White Lightning, The Longest Yard, Best Friends, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Stroker Ace, the legendary actor’s only Oscar nomination was for 1997’s Boogie Nights. He died shortly before he could start work on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows the Manson Family murders. His final completed film, Defining Moments, opens in December.

In his final interview, Reynolds said he was proud of his recent movies, which gave him a chance to show a new side of himself to fans.

“I’m really proud of the work I’m doing,” Reynolds told Florida Weekly. “You have to be given the parts before you can take the chances. I’m being given the parts now.”

Aside from acting, Reynolds also established the Burt Reynolds Institute, which hosts acting lessons and creative writing courses, in Jupiter.

At the time of his death, Hess released a statement calling his death “totally unexpected.”

“My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students,” Hess said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was.”