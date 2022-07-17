Bryan Cranston Struck by Line Drive While Practicing for Celebrity Softball Game

Bryan Cranston was hit while playing in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. While taking batting practice outside the ballpark Saturday night, Anthony Ramos, a Grammy Award winner, hit the Breaking Bad actor in the right shoulder with a line drive off his bat.

In a video of the incident, Cranston appears to be in pain as he falls to his knees. Immediately after the incident, Ramos ran to Cranston's aid, asking, "Are you all right?" Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel Live offered to get him water.

Before the celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium, Anthony Ramos was taking BP in the batting cage. @BryanCranston was pitching and he took a comebacker off the chest! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/7OOMOtxgm8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 17, 2022

He recovered for a few minutes on the ground before heading into his trailer. "It's definitely going to bruise," Cranston said following the incident, per Entertainment Tonight. "I might be more of a cheerleader in this game."

Even so, the 66-year-old actor was able to participate in the game. Cranston even feigned an argument with the umpire as he was played for the Los Angeles team. He appeared shocked when the official called a strike against him for what he thought should have been a ball. During the viral video, the star jokingly kicked dirt at the umpire, shouting, "It was inside!"

Cranston was a member of the Los Angeles team, which lost to Brooklyn 15-13. The LA crowd repeatedly booed former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence when he hit two home runs for Brooklyn. Dodger Stadium will host the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 19.

Known for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad, Cranston wore an Albuquerque Isotopes hat when White first meets lawyer Saul Goodman, the lead character of the spinoff series Better Call Saul. In addition to attending several Isotopes games, Cranston and his Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on July 30.