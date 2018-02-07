Britney Spears Gives Dreamy Vibes in Lacy Lingerie Photo

Britney Spears gave fans an early Valentine’s Day treat, but not all were willing to accept the flirtatious gesture.

The pop singer uploaded a sultry photo of herself on Instagram, wearing red lace and sheer lingerie while laying across a bed, her toned abs on clear display. The photo filters made Spears appear angelic with soft tones and a glistening border around her.

Apparently, the stunning photo was meant to speak for itself as the 36-year-old included no caption with the snap.

But fans were divided on their opinions of the image — some praised “Godney” for her hot picture, while others slammed the apparent use of photoshop to create it.

Fans who loved the snap admired the “Make Me” singer’s fit figure and soft features.

“Wow you look so HOT,” one fan wrote. Another added, “It is official you are the most beautiful woman in earth.”

“Hit me one more time,” an enamored fan joked.

But others criticized Spears and the photo for looking “fake,” either via plastic surgery or serious photoshop.

“Why does her face not look the same anymore, is it just me?” a follower questioned. Another said, “This is the most airbrushed picture I have ever seen in my life.”

“#NOFILTER,” a fan teased, adding crying laughing emojis. Another penned a message to Spears about her supposed cosmetic procedures, writing, “Brittany your face looks so different than it used to. Girl you don’t need plastic surgery. You’re/we’re beautiful without it.”

Spears also shared a candid snap on Instagram of herself and boyfriend Sam Asghari, penning an emotional note to her boyfriend of more than a year.

“I’ve been with this man for over a year… everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!” she captioned the snap of the couple posing in front of a waterfall.

Spears is set to return to the stage for a new Las Vegas residency in 2019 after a wildly successful four-year run at Planet Hollywood for her “Piece of Me” show.