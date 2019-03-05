Britney Spears’ Father Undergoing Second Colon Surgery

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, is undergoing a second colon surgery in an attempt to repair his colon just over three months after his organ spontaneously ruptured.

In November 2018, Jamie was rushed to the hospital after suffering a ruptured colon and underwent surgery, remaining in the hospital for 28 days, and The Blast reports that he will now undergo a second surgery next week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sources say that while doctors are unsure why Jamie’s colon ruptured, he has now healed enough that they can operate. Jamie’s second surgery will reportedly have a longer recovery time than his first operation, though Britney will continue to be by his side as he heals.

The singer initially discussed her father’s health issues when she shared a statement announcing that she would be postponing her second Las Vegas residency to focus on her family.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” she wrote. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

The Louisiana native discussed Jamie’s hospitalization and wrote that while he is now recovering, she made the decision to cancel her residency to be there for him and her family.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died,” Britney continued. “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

It was also reported this week that Jamie is now the sole conservator of his daughter’s estate after Britney’s lawyer and co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, filed documents to begin the process of stepping down.

“The conservatorship is engaged in numerous ongoing business activities requiring immediate attention and it therefore is in the best interest of the conservatee that the acceptance of Wallet’s resignation and the issuance of amended letters of conservatorship of the estate occur immediately and without delay,” Wallet stated in court documents obtained by The Blast.

The documents continued, “Substantial detriment, irreparable harm and immediate danger will result to the conservatee and her estate if the relief requested herein in not granted on an ex parte basis.”

Britney was initially placed under a conservatorship in 2008 when Wallet and Jamie were appointed co-conservators of her estate.

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com