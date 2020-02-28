Britt McHenry, Fox Nation Host, Reveals She Has Brain Tumor and Will Undergo Surgery

Fox Nation host and former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has a brain tumor. McHenry revealed the news in a tweet on Thursday, explaining that she will be undergoing “imminent” surgery for the tumor with an “amazing” team of medical personnel and surgeons at her side.

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

McHenry, who joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018, had revealed on Monday that she would be undergoing an MRI for her neck and brain on Tuesday, and at the time writing was “pretty nervous” since she had “never had one done before.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had good & bad news today,” she later shared. “Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on.”

“Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups,” she added. “Get an MRI early. It could have saved me.”

McHenry’s Thursday news was met with support from her followers, including The View co-host Meghan McCain. McCain’s father, former Sen, John McCain, died of brain cancer in 2018.

Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there’s anything we can do. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 27, 2020

Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly also sent well wishes McHenry’s way, writing that she was “sending you much love and strength. We are all behind you.”

McHenry, who worked at ESPN for four years, also received support from a number of ESPN personalities.

“I’m so sorry Britt,” wrote SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi. “Praying for continued strength as you fight this.”

“Sending so much love and prayer your way, Britt,” tweeted ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jenna Laine. “You got this!”

According to CBS News, McHenry worked at ESPN for four years as a correspondent for several shows, including Sportscenter, Outside the Lines, and NFL Live. After she was let go from ESPN in 2017, she joined Fox News as a contributor in 2018, with The Wrap reporting that she hosts the talk show “Un-PC” for the cable news network’s streaming counterpart Fox Nation.