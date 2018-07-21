Bristol Palin Calls out David Letterman for Joke About Sexual Assault

Bristol Palin claimed that her family has been sexually harassed for years in a lengthy blog post Friday.

Her examples included a 2009 rape joke from David Letterman. She wondered if Letterman wasn’t reprimanded because he wasn’t talking about Sasha Obama.

“It has been sickening to hear these acts of violence, and my heart goes out to anyone who has been a victim,” Palin noted. However, the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin also asked, “How to we pick and chose whom to hold accountable?”

What we need to look at is a real TRUE standard that needs to be set,” the 27-year-old wrote. “But here’s a question. How do we pick and choose whom to hold accountable? Why aren’t we looking at all of the sexual harassment? Why are some things ‘just a joke’ for some, and serious offenses for others? The solution is to come together and treat sexual harassment the same, no matter what side of the aisle you may be on.”

Palin listed the definition of sexual harassment, adding that she is adding her entire family to the “#MeToo list of those who have been harassed.”

In the section on Letterman, Palin cited a 2009 joke Letterman delivered on The Late Show about her sister Willow getting “knocked up” by Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. At the time, the Palin family was outraged, saying Letterman was promoting child rape. Letterman later acknowledged that the joke wasn’t a good one, but he said he wouldn’t joke about sex with children.

“I’m glad that suddenly Hollywood is taking rape more seriously. Good for them,” Palin wrote Friday. “But what consequence did Letterman receive for joking about the rape of an underage girl? Did he get reprimanded by CBS for this? No, no one batted an eye at it. Even worse, watch this clip to see the other joke and the very humorous apology he gave about it.”

She continued, “Isn’t it time that he paid a price for this, feminists? Or is it acceptable because he wasn’t talking about Sasha Obama?”

Letterman has been retired since 2015, but is working on a new Netflix interview series.

Palin included other samples of jokes made at the expense of her family. She wondered why Fox News’ Chris Wallace, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Mike Tyson, Azalea Banks, Eminem and Macklemore haven’t faced consequences for their jokes and lyrics about the Palin family.

“For true equality, sexual harassment in the workplace MUST stop,” Palin wrote. “If we’re serious about real change, we need to apply the same standard to all, regardless of politics or demographics or anything else that’s been used in the past to judge victims and perpetrators. To be taken seriously, women leading the feminist movement can’t be defending predators just because they’re friends (or husbands in some cases). Real leaders in this movement will be brave and honest women who have stood up for themselves and created unity though this cultural awakening.”