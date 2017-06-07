MTV Star Briana DeJesus Opens up About Joining ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast

The reality star is joining the MTV show for its eighth season after previously appearing on the short-lived Teen Mom 3 in 2013. DeJesus is extremely excited for her return to the MTV franchise.

Viewers will see her raising her 5-year-old daughter, Nova, as well as prepare to welcome her second baby girl. The 23-year-old mom is currently pregnant, but staying tight-lipped on the identity of her baby daddy as the situation will play out on the new season of Teen Mom 2. “He’s still around and we’re figuring it out,” she tells Us Weekly.

The 16 & Pregnant alum revealed that the rest of the cast has been welcoming, but she has only met Kailyn Lowry so far.

“I’ve spoken with most of the girls on the show. They’re excited to have me on. All those rumors going around the internet are completely false, none of us are beefing,” she said of the cast, which also includes Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans. “Of course, it might be hard for me to come into this new group of moms because I’m the newbie, so I can understand their feelings and if they’re concerned about me coming on, but I just want to help these girls and help the girls watching us.”

DeJesus also shared that there will be plenty of family drama during this season. “There are a lot of tears, some laughter and you still see the story line from the original where my sister [Brittany] had the abortion and I didn’t,” she said. “Now you really see how our decisions affected us — the good and bad about both and the different paths we both took.”

She revealed that her ex Devoin Austin, who is the father of her daughter Nova, will make an appearance on the show, but their relationship is currently strained. “He’s wishy-washy. You don’t know what to expect from him. He’ll come visit for a week straight, then I won’t hear from him for a month,” she said. “Nova is so beautiful. He’s missing out on so much and she’s missing out on a real father figure.”

Despite all the drama, DeJesus couldn’t help but gush about her little Nova. “She’s beautiful. She’s a girly girl,” she dished. “She loves fashion, she loves dressing up all the time, she likes to go to school in heels and get her hair done, she always has to have her nails done.”

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV this summer.