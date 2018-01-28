Brett Favre Sued $16M Over Failed Social Network

Brett Favre spent years of his NFL career dodging tacklers, but the former football star just got sacked with a $16 million lawsuit.

According to The Blast, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is being sued for allegedly fraudulently advising an investor to put $16 million towards a sports social media network that never saw the light of day.

Callais Capital Management, the investor, claims Favre and the executives of Sqor Sports made, “a series of negligent and fraudulent misrepresentations to induce CCM to invest,” according to the site after obtaining the lawsuit’s documents.

Sqor claimed it was going to raise $25 million through equity capital, which CCM claims is false. The company reportedly stated it “negligently and/or fraudulently misrepresented” a projected $44 million in income in 2018.

The site also allegedly claimed to already have 325 million users with a social media reach of 350 million, making their social media user’s growth metrics eclipse social media juggernauts like Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Blast reports Favre was paid to promote the network through, among other things like, equity and private jet costs.

The network also tried to claim it was being used by other major athletes like Conor McGregor, Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Iverson, but the lawsuit claims none of those athletes were involved. The Sqor.com website has been pulled down and they haven’t been active on social media since May 2017.

The site claims they reached out to Brett Favre and his representatives but have not received a response.

Favre played in the NFL from 1991-2010, winning Super Bowl XXXI and earning 11 Pro Bowl honors.

Photo: Twitter/@GrandaddSpirit