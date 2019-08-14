Brandi Cyrus Speaks out Over Sister Miley’s Breakup From Liam Hemsworth: ‘I’m Here for Her’

It was reported over the weekend that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had separated after less than one year of marriage, and both stars have been receiving support from their families in the wake of the split. On Tuesday, Cyrus’ sister Brandi Cyrus released the latest episode of her podcast, Your Favorite Thing, discussing the couple’s breakup with her co-host, Wells Adams and asking for privacy on her sibling’s behalf.

View this post on Instagram Sister Sister 💜 A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Aug 11, 2019 at 9:56am PDT

“It’s not my business to talk about and it’s nothing anything of mine to tell,” she said. “There’s nothing I can really say. I just, I’m here for her, obviously, and I’ve been spending a lot of time with her. When she’s ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will.”

Brandi also seemed to allude to the split in the caption of an Instagram photo she posted from the girls’ trip she’s currently on with Cyrus.

“I’ve learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness… and in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself sitting on a rock overlooking crystal blue water.

Cyrus herself appeared to address her new relationship status in one of her own vacation posts, sharing a photo of herself on a hike along with a cryptic caption about evolution.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ” Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 11, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s rep announced the couple’s split in a statement over the weekend.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read, via ET. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

