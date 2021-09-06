‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Gives Birth to Second Child With Jensen Karp

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel is a proud mommy to another baby boy. The 40-year-old actress, known for her role as Topanga on the show, announced the birth of her second son via Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 5 in a sweet post. The baby, Keaton Joseph Karp, was born on Sunday, Aug. 29. Fishel says the date is symbolic for their family for several reasons.

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” Danielle captioned the photo in part. “He was born on his deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old.”

The happy post included photos of her 2-year-old son, Adler Lawrence Karp, who was born in August 2019 and spent some time in the NICU due to being four weeks early. One includes a photo of the new big brother holding the infant. Fishel says Adler can’t get enough of the baby.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us,” she continued. “Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do.”

Fishel announced the pregnancy in May in an Instagram post, which also marked a huge milestone for her 40th birthday. “I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2,” she wrote.

The happy couple married in 2018. Karp is a radio personality and TV producer. She was previously married to Tim Belusko from 2013-2016. Fishel and Belusko didn’t have any children together.