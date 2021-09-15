Boris Kodjoe Shares Who He Feels Is the Funniest ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Cast Member Ahead of Season 6 (Exclusive)

Fans of Real Husbands of Hollywood can rest at ease now knowing their favorite cast members are coming back for a Season 6. It will be a limited series revival but nonetheless, famous faces including Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Duane Martin, J.B. Smoove, Robin Thicke, Jackie Long and Cynthia McWilliams are all set to return to the BET series. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kodjoe reveals who he thinks is the funniest person on set and what is so “special” about the series.

“Everybody’s funny; everyone is hysterical. You know, I was saying earlier that it’s like having your poker night every day for six weeks,” Kodjoe described when sharing what it’s like working alongside friends he’s known for 20 years. The 48-year-old was then asked who he feels is the funniest person on set out of the entire cast and although he clarified everyone is hilarious, he feels Smoove “takes the cake.”

“J.B. Smoove, I think, takes the cake,” Kodjoe confessed. “He’s just an all-out fool. He destroys takes all the time because we can’t keep a straight face with him, ’cause he does something and everybody just starts crying laughing.” While that sounds as amazing as it is, Kodjoe says that’s what makes their bond and that show “so special” is the fact that they’ve all been friends for so long and they’re able to make work an incredibly fun environment for everyone. “That’s what’s so special, that’s what’s so much fun because we love each other, we’re such good friends and we’ve been friends for over 20 years, so this is a great thing.”

While a premiere date for Real Husbands of Hollywood is still pending, in the meantime, the actor is keeping his hands full with a number of projects, including gearing up for Season 5 of Station 19 and making his directorial debut with a Lifetime original film, Safe Space — which he stars in with his wife, Nicole Arie Parker. While the two were able to work with one another on the project, Kodjoe noted it was a bit of a challenge to direct his wife and mentioned all of the challenges that came along with being a director in general.

“Yeah, it was [a challenge] because she’s my wife, so she’s always going to have an opinion,” he touted when asked what it was like directing Parker, as the two also starred alongside each other as well. “So, we have to sort of find our language as a director and an actor, which was great.” He notes the experience of being a director was “amazing” despite the fact that he faced “a lot of challenges” including an “active shooter” in the neighborhood where they were filming. However, he managed to push through and the film is slated to premiere in 2022.

In the meantime, the busy actor also teamed up with Depend in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in hopes of shedding light on incontinence and destigmatizing it. “It gives me an opportunity to, first of all, encourage those with the disease, and also raising awareness around the fact that one in eight men in this country — and one in four Black men — are affected by prostate cancer and things like incontinence for instance, and the problem is we don’t talk about these things. So, I want to use my platform to shine a light and to encourage those who are battling the disease — but also letting those who are not — know that it’s important to get their checkups and to educate themselves on what this is all about.” In recognition of this, Depend is donating up to $350,000 for every purchase of select products.