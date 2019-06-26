Bonnie Chapman ‘Thankful’ to Call ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Her Mother in Series of Photos

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman passed away Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. Following her death, many fans, family members and followers have come out to lament her tragic death. One of those people though just so happens to be her daughter Bonnie Chapman, who posted on Instagram that she is “thankful” to have called the reality TV star mother.

Taking to the social media site, Bonnie shared a series of photos of Beth from throughout the years.

Some of those photos featured Beth with other family members, such as Bonnie herself and Duane “Dog” Chapman, Beth’s husband. Below we have complied those photos, as well as shared comments from loving fans who are mourning Beth’s death. Scroll down to see the pictures and read the heartfelt comments.

Holding Hands

“Oh, Bonnie, you make me cry. She knows you’re there holding her hand. I can see how proud of you she is from pictures,” one fan wrote.

“I think you are a wonderful daughter and she is so grateful for you and for your love. Put her in God’s hands. Hugs,” another added.

Matching Pajamas

“Sweet girl, I know your pain. I lost my dad, my mom , and a husband within 9 months … my mom and husband both had lung cancer , and I asked God why? I thought he forgot about me … months, after their passing, I was walking in my street, and it was a very windy day.. this paper blew into my ankle. I couldn’t shake it off. Finally, I reached down and removed it, and looked at it.. it said, ‘the Lord took then while they were good’! I got my answer and I was not angry anymore .. hugs, God hears our prayers,” another added.

Dog and Beth

“I am so sorry.. I grew up watching dog the bounty hunter on Thursday nights.. I never missed a Thursday. My heart is breaking for the entire family,” wrote one fan.

“Sending prayers to you and your family during this difficult time…” added another.

“Love, Love, Love, Love”

“Damn…. I really didn’t see it coming. She’s such a fighter. Now you’ve got her fighting from heaven for you and your family every day. I lost my mom last year – no words fix this pain. Just know take each day as it comes,” another fan chimed in.

Relaxing on the Water

“We really get attached to people we allow in our house every day. I haven’t cried for 1 in a long time. Can’t stop. Rest easy angel,” wrote one fan.

“Still praying. Bonnie I hope you all can feel the hugs headed your way,” added another.

Family

“I’m so sorry bonnie i loved her like my own mom an your dad the same i prayed for [you] all so much she would overcome this i loved there show an pray your family continues it for beth later on in time… We all will miss your mom more than you know she is with all the beautiful angels please tell the family im so sorry please take care bonnie love u all,” added another.

Graduation

“Sending you all my love and prayers with your family rest in peace Beth you were an amazing woman and we will keep your memory alive,” wrote another fan.

“I’m so heartbroken to hear this. My prayers are with you and your family. I’m sorry you have to face this at such a young age,” another fan said.

Beth Chapman, 1967 – 2019

“Dear Bonnie, what can anyone say to make this less painful…..all I can do is say a prayer for you, your family, and your beautiful momma. I’m actually speechless, never thought it would really end this way. Your momma is now free, and hiking any mountain she wants with God. Bless you dear Bonnie,” another fan wrote.