‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Actor Winsor Harmon Arrested for Public Drunkenness

Actor Winsor Harmon, best known for his role on The Bold and the Beautiful, was arrested in February for public intoxication.

Police confronted Harmon, who played Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thorne Forrester for two decades, after receiving a report that he was urinating in a park in the middle of the day, TMZ reports.

They found him at in one of the park’s parking lots sitting inside his SUV. In the vehicle, officers spotted multiple empty wine bottles. Harmon was also not wearing pants at the time.

The 54-year-old actor allegedly told police he had slept there overnight. They then arrested him for public intoxication.

Harmon broke onto the acting scene as Del Henry on All My Children back in 1994. He moved to The Bold and the Beautiful in 1996 and portrayed Thorne until he was unexpectedly recast in November 2017.

“It shocked me, especially since [Executive Producer Brad Bell] had called said, ‘I want you to come to the fan club event [in August],’” Harmon told Soap Opera Digest. “I was told there was a storyline coming and then [a month later], I got the call from him that he was going to recast the role. So yeah, it was a bit of a shocker, I have to say.”

While one could theorize that this recasting could have led to the situation Harmon was in at he time of his arrest, he spoke positively about the departure in that same interview.

“When I look at my life, I’m blessed,” he said. “God gave me something very special. The majority of people don’t get the opportunity to achieve what I’ve achieved in my life. I spent 21 years on the No. 1 show in the world. I’m a part of history, and I have to be grateful for that. I can’t sit here and say that I’m angry.”

Photo Credit: CBS / Cliff Lipson