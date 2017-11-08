The Black Eyed Peas 'Devastated' After Chester Bennington’s Death

'We built a friendship' "I mean, we had been in the studio with him a couple months ago, and he seemed in good spirits, so when I heard the news, for me, personally, it devastated me," group member Taboo said of Bennington. "I was driving. I remember calling [will.i.am]. I was like, 'Dude, I can't believe this. You know, he was just in the studio with us,' " Taboo added. "You know, we built a friendship with him, which is even harder, when you build a friendship outside of working with each other," he continued. "So our hearts and condolences go to his family and Linkin Park." prevnext

'We are just devastated' The group also appeared on Good Morning Britain Friday via a live stream where they were asked about Bennington's death. "For someone in music, for someone that we have known for years... I mean we were just with him a month ago," Digital Spy reports will.i.am as responding. "I just saw him in Amsterdam two months ago. We are sending our hearts to his family and all the other members of Linkin Park." "He's a hero of a lot of people. We are just devastated. It's a very sad day," apl.de.ap added.