Exclusive: Lisa Bloom Considers Blac Chyna Sex Tape a ‘Revenge Porn’ Crime

After an anonymous social media user leaked NSFW footage of Blac Chyna and her ex-boyfriend, her attorneys are prepared to fight a battle of “revenge porn.”

A nearly 90-second video of Chyna was posted to Twitter on Monday, which showed her engaged in a sexual act with her rapper ex Menchie. While Menchie admitted that he filmed the video, he claims it was recorded on Chyna’s phone, and neither of them know how it was obtained by the anonymous user.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As her co-counsel Walter Mosley told TMZ they would be contacting police for help in identifying the poster, Chyna’s power attorney Lisa Bloom outlined to PopCulture.com several serious offenses that are associated with an act of “revenge porn.”

“Revenge porn — posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images — is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It’s also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual,” Bloom said on Tuesday.

“I’ll be reviewing these options with my client and we expect to take action very soon,” she added.

Chyna and Bloom previously worked together to combat revenge porn allegations — which Bloom also called an “assault” — when her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian leaked several nude photos and suggestive videos of the 29-year-old on Instagram last year.

Following the incident, Chyna and Bloom appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the harm Kardashian caused by sharing her private, intimate images with his fans.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, how could somebody post these pictures of me?” Chyna said. “This is a person that I trusted. I confided. I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things, you know… I just felt betrayed.”

Chyna filed legal action against Kardashian in October, accusing him of alleged assault, battery, distribution of private materials, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, disclosure of private facts, defamation, false light and interference in prospective economic relations.

Alongside Bloom, she has since expanded the civil lawsuit to include charges against other members of the KarJenner family, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In the most updated court documents obtained exclusively by PopCulture.com, Chyna claims she was filming the second season of her former reality show Rob & Chyna when the family “intentionally interfered” with her contract.

The documents state that after Chyna and Rob split, the Kardashians and Jenners named in her suit were reportedly “displeased that [Chyna] had broken up with their brother and son Defendant Rob Kardashian” and allegedly “decided to kill Season Two of Rob & Chyna, in retaliation and used unlawful means to accomplish their goal of killing it.”

Despite their ongoing legal woes, Rob Kardashian and Chyna have managed to reach an amicable custody agreement to share 1-year-old Dream Kardashian, and have worked to co-parent their daughter.