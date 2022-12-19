Billy Joel Postpones Concert Due to 'Lingering Health Issue'

Billy Joel is recovering from some lingering health issues, keeping him from his final Madison Square Garden concert of 2022. According to Deadline, the musician's representatives are citing a "viral infection."

"We understand the inconvenience this causes everyone who purchased tickets and we apologize for this unexpected circumstance," a statement from Joel's management read. They added that the singer was under "strict doctor's orders" to take it easy and finish healing up.

Joel echoed his management with his own comments on Twitter. "I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, [Dec. 19] concert at Madison Square Garden to June," Joel shared. "I'm so sorry to let you know so close to a show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn't happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year."

As the statement reads, the show will be moved to June 2. This puts it out of the reach of the NBA season, though Deadline notes the date could still change if the New York Knicks manage to find their way into the playoffs.

Joel's last postponement came back in January when the latest COVID-19 variant was spreading, prompting the artist to move the shows to August. Joel does plan to be back at it with the monthly shows, returning on Jan. 13 and 27 for his next residency shows, and a string of shows in Los Angeles starting March 10 at SoFi Stadium alongside Stevie Nicks.

Billy Joel has been playing at Madison Square Garden regularly since 2014, with his 80th consecutive concert coming back in June and 125 total at the famed New York arena. "It's a crazy life!" Joel said to CBS News after reaching 100 shows. "Cause I remember the first night I played here in 1978. This was like the pinnacle of my career. My God! I'm headlining Madison Square Garden!...this is the Arc of the Covenant. This is the high holy of holies!"

Joel continues to sell out the shows, selling out 54 straight ahead of his 100th, with many special guests peppering along the way. CBS News notes that this includes names like Paul Simon, Miley Cyrus, and Bruce Springsteen.