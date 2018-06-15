Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Not Divorcing Him, Rep Claims

Bill Cosby’s wife Camille is not divorcing the disgraced comedian, according to a representative for the couple.

Reports emerged recently that indicated the couple was headed toward a split and that Camille had moved out of the couple’s home. Andrew Wyatt, who works for the former TV star, says that rumor — which appears to have first been reported by Radar Online — is a “ridiculous story from an egregious publication.”

“The accusations they have made in their tabloid are absolutely false,” Wyatt’s statement to PEOPLE continued. “Mrs. and Mr. Cosby are not getting divorced and she’s with him in the Philadelphia home as we speak.”

“No issues in the marriage, no issues with the children,” he added. “These children are grown women in their 40s and 50s. These are not kids. These are not little kids running away from their father.”

“It’s amazing how people can make things up,” Wyatt concluded, eventually claiming that Radar Online published the story without reaching out to him for a comment.

The divorce rumors surfaced less than two months after Cosby was found guilty on multiple charges related to sexual assault; aggravated indecent assault: penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administrating an intoxicant.

Following his conviction at the April retrial, Camille released a statement, in which she called the ruling “mob justice.”

“The overall media, with their frenzied, relentless demonization of him and unquestioning acceptance of accusers’ allegations without any attendant proof, have superseded the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, which guarantee due process and equal protection, and thereby eliminated the possibility of a fair trial and unbiased jury,” Camille said. “Bill Cosby was labelled as guilty because the media and accusers said so.”

“This is mob justice, not real justice,” the 74-year-old added. “This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country.”

“How much longer will we, the majority of the people, tolerate judicial, executive, legislative, media and corporate abuses of power? We, the majority of the people, must make America what it has declared itself to be…. a democracy…not to be destroyed by vicious, lying, self-absorbed paradigms of evilness,” Camille continued. “Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law.”

At this time, no sentencing date has been set, but the public can likely expect one soon, as Pennsylvania state law requires that sentencing take place within 100 days of any conviction.