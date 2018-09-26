Bill Cosby Owes Former Lawyers $282K in Fees After Sentencing

Bill Cosby reportedly owes his former lawyers $282,000 in legal fees following his recent assault conviction sentencing.

According to TMZ, the law firm of Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis has filed legal paperwork citing $282,948.40 in unpaid legal bills that they say the former TV star owes them.

Cosby fired the firm ahead of his sentencing trial and hired all new representation.

Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis is now attempting to get payment for work they say they did for the comedian from August 2017 until August 2018.

.@CorrectionsPA says Bill Cosby will stay at SCI Phoenix in Skippack, Montgomery County to serve his 3-10 year prison sentence. DOC says “He is being housed in a single cell in a unit adjacent to the infirmary.” @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/8LZlOZ75Db — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) September 26, 2018

On Tuesday, Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in a state prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

While Constand has been the only one to see a conviction come from her allegations, many other woman have alleged that the comedian sexually assaulted them as well.

One of Cosby’s accusers, Victoria Valentino, appeared on CBS This Morning and shared her thoughts on his conviction and sentencing.

“I believe he is sociopathic, he has no conscious. Therefore, even if he apologized, it wouldn’t matter. It would just be an act. It would be something to engender sympathy from the public.” — Alleged Cosby victim, Victoria Valentino pic.twitter.com/BcAjH2P1He — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 26, 2018

“I believe he is sociopathic, he has no conscious. Therefore, even if he apologized, it wouldn’t matter. It would just be an act. It would be something to engender sympathy from the public,” she said.

Another accuser, Lise-Lotte Lublin, told Good Morning America that she “absolutely” does not believe Cosby has shown any remorse for his alleged actions.

On whether she saw Bill Cosby show remorse, accuser Lise-Lotte Lublin tells @GMA, “Absolutely not.” “He would smirk and laugh at times…his team around him would laugh. It was like they weren’t in the same courtroom with us. The reality wasn’t there.” //t.co/wW1WH3naBa pic.twitter.com/2nDwFlxls7 — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2018

“He would smirk and laugh at times…his team around him would laugh. It was like they weren’t in the same courtroom with us,” she said. “The reality wasn’t there.”

At this time, no one from Cosby’s camp appears to have commented on the aforementioned legal fees matter.