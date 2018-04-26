Bill Cosby Alma Mater to Reconsider Honorary Degree

As the fallout from Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict continues, the comedian’s alma mater is reconsidering his honorary degree.

Temple University in Philadelphia announced on Thursday that they will assess the situation in light of the new developments and decide whether or not to revoke it.

The 80-year-old, who is now a convicted sexual assault offender, was given the honorary degree way back in 1991. He also served on the school’s board of trustees for many years before resigning in 2014, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Interestingly, in the wake of the numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations against him, many other colleges revoked honors they had bestowed upon him.

In addition to the possible honorary degree revocation, all reruns of The Cosby Show have been pulled from Bounce TV. “Effective immediately, Bounce is removing The Cosby Show from our schedule,” the network said in a statement.

Both moves come after a jury found the comedian guilty on three sexual assault-related charges.

Following the guilty verdict in Cosby’s retrial, attorney Gloria Allred spoke out, calling it a “her-storic” moment.

Speaking about the victim in the trial, Andrea Constand, Allred added that this result was “not history, but the story of her,” as reported by CBS News.

“We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed, and not only on #MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared,” added Allred, who represents 33 of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault accusers.

“But today, this jury has shown that what the #MeToo movement is saying is that women are worthy of being believed,” one of Cosby’s accusers went on to say of verdict. “It is also about a victory for womanhood, and it is a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male.”