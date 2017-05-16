Bill Cosby Urges Son Killed in 1997 to ‘Keep Fighting’ in Recent Tweet Weeks Prior to His Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby has only a few more weeks until his sexual assault trial begins. As he continues to prepare for it, the entertainer is making sure his family knows he loves them.

Cosby expressed his love for his wife and children in a tweet on Monday. He also urged his slain son Ennis, who died 20 years ago, to “keep fighting.”

“I love you Camille, Erika, Erin, Ensa & Evin — keep fighting in Spirit Ennis,” reads the post.

Ennis Cosby, 27, was fatally shot in January 1997 during a carjacking on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles.

It has been a trying time for Cosby’s children and his youngest daughter, Evin, 40, defended her father in an online essay, writing that he “loves and respects women.”

Evin Cosby added, “He is not abusive, violent or a rapist. Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family.”

Cosby, 79, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in January 2004. Jury selection for the case begins on May 22 and the trial is set to start on June 5.

