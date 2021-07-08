Bill Cosby's Choice of Bedtime Clothing After Prison Might Speak on Guilty Conscience

✖

Bill Cosby's post-prison sleepwear has been revealed in new photos, and some think that the bedtime clothing might speak to his guilty conscience. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, the 83-year-old comedian is seen sitting on his bed in his prison attire, eating pizza. The photos have been sparking a lot of conversation online, with many still in shock over the turn of events.

On June 30, it was reported that Pennsylvania’s Supreme court has overturned 83-year-old Cosby's previous sexual assault conviction. In a statement, the court explained that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who chose to have Cosby arrested, "was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby." This was due to a deal Cosby had with the former D.A., which was made so that the comedy legend would agree to testify in a civil case brought by Andrea Constand, the Temple University sports administrator he was convicted of drugging and violating.

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's first words upon his release from jail are revealed: 'Is this a dream?' https://t.co/ftTDFu1vjr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 8, 2021

In the wake of Cosby's release, a number of women who've accused him of sexual assault have come forward with their reactions. According to FOX News, many of them have admitted to feeling "shocked," "stunned," "disgusted" at Cosby's conviction being overturned. "The anger just kept growing and growing," said Victoria Valentino, one of the women who has alleged Cosby sexually assaulted her.

"I’m angry at the legal system. We put our necks on the line and then the legal system yanked the rug out from under us," Valentino added. "We are revictimized time and time again throughout the whole judicial process."

Kathy McKeeI also spoke out, saying that she worries this will discourage other young women who experience sexual assault from sharing their truth. "I would say stay strong, stay faithful and talk, tell someone," she added, offering some encouragement. "And if that person doesn’t listen, keep on telling until someone does."

Lili Bernard had an interesting perspective on the situation, noting that Cosby's overturned conviction is based on a technicality and not on evidence that proved his innocence. "Nothing can change the fact that a jury of his peers convicted him," she explained. "Nothing can change the fact that his own words convicted him."

Finally, Lise-Lotte Lubin,, who testified against Cosby at the trial, stated that she has no regrets about coming forward with her story. "Absolutely not, I would go back and do it again," she said. "This man has spent two years and nine months in jail, this man has lost his entire reputation, he’s lost every bit of credibility that he’s ever had." Cosby has continued to deny the numerous allegations against him.