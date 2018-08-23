‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Speaks out After News of Series’ End

It was reported on Wednesday that The Big Bang Theory will be ending in 2019 after its upcoming 12th season, with the final episode of the CBS sitcom set to air in May 2019.

After the news was announced, cast members began reacting to the news, including Mayim Bialik, who shared her thoughts on her website, Grok Nation.

Calling the ending “very sad,” Bialik explained that she loves going to work and being able to portray her character, Amy Farrah Fowler.

“This is hard,” she wrote. “I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create.”

“Am I happy? Of course not,” Bialik continued. “This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family.”

The actress explained that while being a mom — she has two sons — is her “most critically important job,” her “paying job” is ending and she feels grateful to be a part of the long-running show.

“Being an actor is profoundly humbling, incredibly gratifying, and terribly complex,” she wrote. “Being an employed actor on what is the #1 comedy in America is unbelievable. And the fact that so many people consider us a part of their lives and families is powerful. I don’t take any of it for granted.”

Bialik added that while “it’s going to be very hard to not cry every day for the next 23 episodes,” she and her castmates “love bringing joy to our viewers and we will continue to do that to the best of our collective ability.”

Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions announced the news of the show’s ending in a joint statement.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons,” the statement read, via Entertainment Tonight. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2007 and quickly became one of the most successful sitcoms on television.

Photo Credit: CBS