‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Has Thoughts on Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg’s Feud

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki became the latest celebrity to show support for Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate change activist who was named TIME Magazine‘s 2019 Person of the Year earlier this week. After Thunberg received the honor, she was mocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump, which clashed with First Lady Melania Trump‘s anti-bullying campaign.

“Your emotions are absolutely INSPIRING to me,” Galecki wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of Thunberg. “Continue to embrace your passions. And your causes. As the millions of people whom you also inspire embrace you.”

Galecki also included the hashtag “be best,” a reference to the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign.

Back on Dec. 11, TIME named Thunberg the 2019 Person of the Year for her efforts to get governments around the world to take action on climate change. President Trump reacted by the news by telling Thunberg to go to anger management.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” the president tweeted on Dec. 12.

The tweet inspired thousands of Twitter users to point out that it was published just days after Melania Trump called out Professor Pamela Karlan for making a joke about Barron Trump, 13, during an impeachment hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” Malania Trump noted, even though Karlan quickly apologized for her comment during her testimony.

Critics called out the Trumps for being hypocritical, as President Trump did what Melania Trump asked Karlan not to do. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Gisham claimed Thunberg was fair game for the president because she is an activist.

“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children,” Gisham said. “It is no secret that the President and First Lady often communicate differently — as most married couples do. Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

After Trump’s comment, celebrities rallied around Thunberg, including Melania Trump’s predecessor, Michelle Obama.

“Don’t let anyone dim your light,” Obama tweeted to Thunberg. “Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on.”

“What a d—,” Shameless star Emma Kenney tweeted to Trump. “Wtf. Who mocks a young girl trying to do something good for the world?? Only little b— like Donald trump. Focus on your own responsibilities, f—.”

Galecki is best known for playing Leonard on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons. He recently appeared as his Roseanne character David on The Conners with Kenney.

