Beyonce Will Reportedly Reunite With Destiny’s Child at Coachella

Beyonce is reuniting with Destiny’s Child, the group that helped her skyrocket to fame, at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to insiders.

Sources close to the festival’s planning told Page Six that the iconic girl group will take the stage at some point this weekend. The festival runs from April 13 to April 14 in Indio, California.

“It’s on!” an insider told the outlet. “Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child are reuniting. It was teased, rumored, squashed, so nothing much else was said… But it’s happening.”

Beyonce already has a solo performance scheduled for Saturday, leading many to assume that her old bandmates will simply join her on stage. The source said that the nostalgia trip is “to make up for the fact she was unable to perform last year,” as Beyonce was pregnant during Coachella 2017.

“The girls really wanted it and felt they owed it to the fans,” the source said.

Destiny’s Child was primarily active from 1997 to 2006, though they reunited in 2013 to perform at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show. They have received 14 grammy nominations and three wins — two for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, and one for Best R&B Song.



Beyonce has been preparing for Coachella with a prolonged vegan cleanse, which she has invited fans to join in on her Instagram account.

“4 days until Coachella!!” she wrote on March 2. “Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!”

The singer has become one of the world’s most influential trend-setters. Her most recent solo album, Lemonade, shocked the world and dominated airwaves with a story of infidelity, which many assumed related directly to her real-life marriage to rapper Jay-Z. After that, she took over social media with her iconic pregnancy photos, and the birth of her twin sons in July.

Most recently, however, Beyonce has been in the headlines for a more strange reason, as she was reportedly bitten on the face by an actress on drugs during a party at the end of March. The story first came out when Tiffany Haddish alluded to it in an interview with GQ.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” she said. “Beyonce’s at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’”

“‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that,’” Haddish recalled Beyonce saying in response. “‘That b— is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b— is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Some outlets have attributed the bite to actress Sanaa Lathan, though she continues to deny it and the reports remain unconfirmed.