Beyonce and Mother Tina Knowles Reveal Coronavirus Test Results Before Spending Mother's Day Together

Tina Knowles-Lawson, singer Beyonce's mother, revealed that both of them got tested for the coronavirus recently. Thankfully, the two tested negative for the virus. Knowles-Lawson, 66, has been busy during the pandemic by launching her "I Did My Part" initiative with Beyonce's Beygood Foundation, and she hopes to promote COVID-19 testing in Houston.

"We all got tested and we are corona-free as far as we know," Knowles-Lawson told Extra, before adding that she hopes she can join Beyonce and their family for Mother's Day on Sunday. "I'm so excited because I haven't touched my grandchildren... I just, saw them Saturday from a distance, playing, but I'll get to see them and touch them. That's the best Mother's Day present ever. I can't wait to hold them."

As for the "I Did My Part" initiative, Knowles-Lawson said her idea is to "bring attention to the fact that we have to get tested because we’re going into our communities and infecting our moms and grandmas." She pointed to recent statistics that have shown the coronavirus has a disproportionate impact on blacks, noting, "33.7 percent of people with COVID are African Americans... and we only make up 13 percent of the population, so it’s really a scary thing for us."

That's why she and Beyonce helped bring the #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Unit to their hometown Houston. The mobile unit will be open at Cullen Middle School on Friday and Frost Brook Middle School on Saturday. Knowles-Lawson is also challenging other celebrities to bring the mobile testing unit to their hometowns as well.

"So far, I've challenged Tyler Perry and he is gonna do it in Atlanta, Octavia Spencer is gonna do it in Mississippi," she said. "I just spoke to the wonderful Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie, and they're from Michigan and they're gonna do it in Detroit. Please take the challenge and do it in your town."

The mobile testing unit program was announced earlier this week. According to a press release, the plan is supported by U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee and will provide 1000 test kits, face masks, gloves, vitamins and household supplies for Houston residents. "Testing is crucial because it helps find hot spots and saves lives," Jackson-Lee, who has served part of Houston in Congress since 1995, said. "Texas has a very low COVID-19 test rate, second lowest in the nation. This is why the commitment by Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson and BeyGOOD is so significant in helping Houstonians get out and get tested."

Knowles-Lawson recently became a star herself after Beyonce mentioned her in Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix. The shout-out was a total surprise to her. "I called Beyonce and said, 'Thank you for my shout-out,'" Knowles-Lawson told Extra. "She said, 'You know, Mama, you a savage out here in these streets.'"