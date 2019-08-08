Beyonce Fans Sold on Her Being Pregnant With Baby No. 4 After Putting Together the ‘Clues’

Is Beyoncé pregnant with her fourth child? Some fans seem to think so. Their speculation comes from a series of photos Beyoncé posted on Instagram on Wednesday in which the singer was wearing a light purple gingham wrap dress, purple lipstick, purple sunglasses and white sandals and carrying a purple bag. One photo in particular features the mom of three standing in front of a hydrangea bush with her hand on her hip, the fabric of her dress draping over her stomach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 7, 2019 at 7:55pm PDT

In a second shot, the 37-year-old posed with her hands crossed over her stomach, which caused fans to comment that she was hiding her stomach to conceal a possible baby bump rather than simply posing that way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 7, 2019 at 7:56pm PDT

Some people were convinced that Beyoncé has been leaving clues on her Instagram page indicating that she is pregnant including the color purple and The Lion King imagery, regardless of the fact that Beyoncé literally just starred in the remake of The Lion King and promoted it on her page.

While it’s not okay to speculate about a woman’s body, a few fans couldn’t help but use Twitter to wonder if another baby Carter is on the way, using Twitter to voice their opinions, with one joking that they just “feel it in my spirit.”

Do y’all think Beyoncé is pregnant or she just been eating good? — Micah Dixon (@TheMicahDixon) August 8, 2019

Beyonce is pregnant. I feel it in my spirit. — Denzell (@justdenzell_) July 30, 2019

I think Beyoncé is pregnant. pic.twitter.com/njrWnVekgu — Kristen (@everyting_Kris) August 2, 2019

is beyonce pregnant or eating good? — 🦋Lil Baby (@NotfuckingwYall) August 8, 2019

Beyoncé is pregnant and nothing about it 😭 — Airynee☺️ (@AiryneeJ_) August 8, 2019

If Beyoncé is pregnant …… pic.twitter.com/BGXvZylLY8 — Jasmine J. (@JasUpYourLife_) August 8, 2019

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z currently share three children, 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. Fans of the Carters know that four is an important number to the couple, which has led many to think that the pair will have four children. Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z have the number four tattooed on their fingers and they were each born on the fourth day of their birth month.

They got married on April 4, 2008, Beyoncé’s fourth studio album was titled 4, Jay-Z’s 2017 project was titled 4:44 and Blue Ivy’s middle name is a nod to the roman numeral for four, IV.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gareth Cattermole