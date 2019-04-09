Beth Chapman Reveals First Photo Since Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman has broken her silence following her hospitalization amid a new cancer battle.

Taking to Instagram, Chapman shared a photo of herself with her niece and shared a heartfelt message about the young girl.

“I just love this lil lady she brings me so much joy . She was a creeper n my dinner date last night and bounced up and surprised me with her beautiful smile and just unconditional love for her aunty BEFF . I can never say how much I needed her sweet lil smile and her infectious laugh,” she wrote.

“I don’t get to see my own grandkids very often so she fills a big void in my heart . Thank you @ Mary Needham Carey and Kim Needham Van Horn for sharing this amazing beast with me she truly lights up my life,” Chapman added.

Over the weekend, Chapman was admitted to the hospital due to having trouble breathing. Her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was by her side the entire time.

A family representative issued a statement to PopCulture.com, saying, “Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

The hospitalization comes after Chapman had to be rushed to the hospital near the end of 2018 after experiencing issues that turned out to be related to her cancer returning.

The reality TV star had previously battled the illness but had been given a prognosis that she was in remission. She has been going through new treatments and continues to fight it with the help of her doctors and family support.