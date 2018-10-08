Ben Affleck Treks to Montana for Getaway With Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Following Rehab Stint

Ben Affleck has made a trek to Montana for a getaway with his new girlfriend Shauna Sexton, following a recent rehab stint.

According to E! News, Sexton recently posted some photos on her Instagram that showed she was visiting “The Treasure State.”

One of those photos happened to show Affleck from the back as the new couple checked out some the natural wildlife in the area.

Affleck and Sexton reportedly began dating in August, shortly after the Batman V. Superman star split from his previous girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus.

Sexton is a veterinary technician and Playboy model who is based in the Los Angeles area.

Affleck also recently finalized his divorce with his now-ex wife Jennifer Garner. According to reports, Garner petitioned the court to have a private judge assume control over their divorce proceedings, with her request being approved.

On Oct. 5, the two signed the final papers necessary to make their separation complete.

All of this takes place in the wake of Affleck finishing a stay in a rehabilitation facility where he received treatment for substance abuse issues. Following his release, the actor released a statement to let his fans know what was going on and how he was doing.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” Affleck’s statement began. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle,” he continued “Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

“So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you,” Affleck also said. “Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.”

“With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me,” the actor’s statement concluded. “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”