Bella Thorne Reveals ‘Kinda Small Top’ And ‘Fairy’ Photos

Bella Thorne is putting her trim figure on full display at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. The 19-year-old actress took to Twitter over the weekend to unleash a revealing video along with a couple skin-filled photos that showcase her enviable bod.

Sooo my top is kinda small... but it works for the rave nights ✨ #EDC pic.twitter.com/VXxEw1mAuH — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 19, 2017

Thorne posted the clip with the caption: "Sooo my top is kinda small...but it works for the rave nights #EDC."

The video shows the Shake It Up alum sporting a fuschia-colored hairdo while rocking a spandex crop top, cutoff shorts, and fancy sunglasses. Thorne was filmed seductively running her fingers through her hair and gyrating her hips as she danced to the music.

Earlier in the evening, Thorne unleashed a pair of photos that showed her attempting to be a "fairy." She was pictured standing in front of a tree while wearing a bikini-style outfit with a pink tassel belt around her waist and thigh-high socks. Bella completed the look with small fake wings wrapped around her shoulders.

She captioned the first of two snaps: "Just a fairy tryin to climb a tree."

Just a fairy tryin to climb a tree ✨ pic.twitter.com/6zlbs2ErIn — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 18, 2017

Thorne shared the second pic with the caption: "Yeeeee I did it...well kinda..."

Yeeeee I did it...well kinda... pic.twitter.com/jsWMt3qsic — bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 18, 2017

Most noticeable in the pics was Bella Thorne's daring fashion sense. During an interview with ET, Thorne spoke out about her risqué fashion choices.

"I love changing it up, I love doing different stuff," Thorne said. "I just have very different styles but like in each thing that I wear, even if it's more cleaned-up looking, I still have my weird little quirks with like my miss-matching socks and stuff – so it's still always me."

Even though Bella looks like she is having a blast while attending the EDC festival, she recently revealed that being a celebrity does come with its challenges.

"It's hard because the paparazzi, literally, they know where I live," Thorne said. "Most of the time I'm just chillin', I'm just hanging out. I'm not dating anybody. Yeah, if I just want to go hang out with someone, I should be allowed to do that. But as soon as I step out of my house I have to take that commitment of being like, 'Oh god, what are people going to say? Who is going to write this about me?'"

She continued, "And that makes you so unhappy. That kind of stuff, if you have to think about doing that before every single time you hang out with anybody, guy or girl, that is so difficult. You would just be like, 'Forget it, f--k it. I don't want to do any of this. I'm just gonna be a hermit and stay in my house and never leave because this sucks.'"