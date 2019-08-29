‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Hospitalized

Bam Margera was hospitalized this week after giving up his cellphone upon checking into a rehabilitation program. The Jackass star updated his 2 million Instagram followers with an update on his health, telling them he was in the hospital due to edema, which is swelling caused by excess fluid that is trapped in the body's tissues. But assured fans that he is "fine."

"Adema (sic) sucks but i will be fine and out in a few hours, either reaction to new medicine to detoxing from i guess a bit of alchohol (sic) from two weeks ago when i had the pleasure to go to jail," Margera captioned his Instagram post, alongside a photo of him lying in a hospital bed, E! News reports. He has since deleted the post.

Just three days prior, it was revealed that the Viva La Bam star was getting rehab treatment.

"Bam will be unavailable until 9/6/19 from his phone,"a statement read on the reality TV personality's Instagram account. "So anyone texting, calling or trying to reach him, he is in rehab getting treatment."

It was reportedly the third time he checked into rehab in August.

Earlier this month, Margera was arrested for allegedly trespassing after he would not leave Los Angeles' Lux Hotel, where he had shown up after reportedly leaving the rehab facility he entered after meeting with Dr. Phil McGraw. A security guard at the hotel made a citizen's 'arrest and held Margera until police arrived.

His bail was set at $1,000 and he was released on his own recognizance, according to online records. He's due in court on Sept. 6.

In a video posted a week before his arrest, Margera, 39, publicly asked for McGraw's help.

"Dr. Phil, I've seen 28 doctors, I've been to four rehabs," he said in an Instagram video that has since been deleted. "When I went to my last rehab, they put me on more medication than I was on when I was out. When I'm out, I have Adderall and then some weird s—, I'll tell ya all about it. I don't know what works and what doesn't."

He continued, "The only person I believe is you. 'Cause when I watch you, I'm like, 'That's what I would've said, that's what I would've said.' The only person that I will believe on the planet is Dr. Phil."

The two did reportedly meet, according to E! News, who reported that their session will be filmed for an episode of McGraw's talk show.