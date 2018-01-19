Bam Margera Charged With Two Counts of DUI

Jackass star Brandon “Bam” Margera was charged with a DUI Thursday, a week after he checked into rehab.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office charged the 38-year-old Margera with one count of driving under the influence and another count of driving with a .08 or higher, reports TMZ. If he is convicted, he could be sentenced to up to six months in jail, plus a $1,000 fine.

Margera has struggled with alcoholism for years, but this is his first DUI.

The charges stem from an arrest earlier this month. As TMZ reported on Jan. 8, Margera was arrested after he sped past California Highway Patrol officers who stopped someone else. Police saw he was on his phone and stopped him.

After the officers talked to Margera, they smelled alcohol in the car. He was given a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer. He was booked for a DUI, and released after posting $15,000 bail.

Margera’s mother, April Margera, told TMZ the day after his arrest that he will check in to rehab after fulfilling television commitments. She said Element Skateboards CEO Johnny Schillereff is helping out his friend. Dr. Phil also reached out, but he turned the show down.

Earlier this week, Margera’s co-star, Steve-O, told TMZ he supports his friend’s decision.

“Rehab is good,” Steve-O said. “Of course, rehab is just like a gym. Just because you have a membership doesn’t mean you are going to get really fit. It depends on what you do when you get there.”

Margera’s decision to get clean came after he and wife Nicole welcomed their son, Phoenix Wolf Margera, in December.

The Viva La Bam star previously appeared on Family Therapy back in 2106. He also moved to Spain and told Jenkem Mag in March 2017 that Family Therapy helped him get sober for a time, and it was still a struggle.

“I never had any pill problems and I’ve never tried heroin in my life, but it’s been a real struggle for me to stay off the alcohol,” he said. “But just as long you’re surrounded by good people and you have something to do, you’ll be good. Like in Barcelona I wake up and my mission is to skate all day. I know being in Spain is the best place for me right now to not drink.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Bam Margera