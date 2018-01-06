Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Accused of Sexual Assault Against Underage Girl

A woman has accused Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter of having sex with her when she was underage in 2003.

Radar Online obtained a police report from the Monroe County, Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Office. In it, Carter is accused of “sex offense — lewd or lascivious battery” by engaging in a sexual activity with a person 12 to 16 years old.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The alleged victim, identified as “A.J.” in the police report, first contacted the Southern Regional Police Department in Pennsylvania in December 2003. In January 2004, it was transferred to Monroe County, where the alleged incident happened.

A.J. claimed to have visited the Carter family in August, October and November 2003. She admitted that she told the Carter family she was 18.

“A.J. stated that she had sexual intercourse with Nick Carter on three occasions,” the report reads. “The first time was in the water, the second time on the bus, and the third time on Nick’s boat. She advised that she never told him ‘no’ or acted as though she didn’t want to have sex. A.J. also stated that they never used any type of protection and that she is not taking birth control pills.”

She alleged that there were parties that involved “drugs” and “alcohol.” She claimed that the first time they allegedly had sex, “she had been drinking, but she knew what was going on.”

A.J. claims they had oral sex, although she didn’t want to at first. He “kept asking over and over until she did it.”

“She stated that there was no force used. The third and final time, A.J. states that she was very intoxicated, she had slurred speech and wasn’t able to walk really well,” the police report reads.

A.J. also told the detective she had consensual sex with Carter’s younger brother, Aaron Carter, who was 15 at the time. The detective interviewed Aaron, who said she thought A.J. was 18.

The detective also interviewed a person called “K.H.,” who was a friend of Nick and Aaron’s sister Angel. K.H. told police A.J. was “never too drunk to not know what was going on around her,” adding “A.J. lied about her age so that she could be with Nick. K.H. stated that nobody forced A.J. to drink and she bragged about being with both Nick and A.C.”

In September 2004, the Assistant State Attorney’s office decided against prosecuting Carter. The prosecutor noted that the Carter family thought A.J. was 18, she had her own money and could travel form home without supervision. A.J. also said the sex she had was consensual. Considering the evidence, “any reasonable person would believe that she were at least that age,” reads the police report.

Carter has not commented.

In November, former teen pop singer Melissa Schuman accused Carter of raping her in 2002, when she was 18 years old. Carter denied the allegations. Schuman told Dr. Oz that she forgives Carter.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” Carter said in a statement. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”