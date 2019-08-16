‘Bachelorette’ Star Josh Murray Responds to Todd Chrisley’s Claim He Had an Affair With Lindsie

Bachelor in Paradise star Josh Murray is coming to his defense after Todd Chrisley accused the 35-year-old of having an extramarital affair with his daughter Lindsie Chrisley.

“I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor,” Murray said in a response statement to ET. “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter.”

“I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions,” the statement continued. He added that he and Lindsie have “been friends for years.”

This all comes after Chrisley alleged that his daughter accused him of extorting her over a sex tape.

“We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby,” Chrisley said in a statement. “Which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

He added that it’s “heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public.”

The story originally starts with Lindsie filed a police report in Georgia last month, claiming that her dad and brother, Chase Chrisley, essentially threatened to expose her sex tape if she didn’t keep hush-hush and lie about a certain “incident.” Now, reports that her case has been dismissed because the alleged threat took place in Tennessee.

Some speculate that the “incident” had something to do with the family’s federal tax evasion situation. Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley turned themselves in to the FBI this week in Atlanta after they were indicted on the charges.

Although the couple entered a plea of not guilty, one source says they’re “happy in a way that it’s coming to a head so they can successfully get this behind them.”

Since the family broke headlines, it’s been made public that their estranged daughter no longer wants anything to do with her parents.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate. It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information,” a statement reads. “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017.”