‘Bachelor’ Star Sean Lowe Updates Fans on Infant Son’s Health Following ICU Stay

Bachelor star Sean Lowe has provided fans an update on the health of his infant son, following the child’s recent ICU stay.

According to PEOPLE, 5-month-old Isaiah Hendrix — whom Lowe shares with his wife Catherine Giudici Lowe — “is back home with his family” and “doing great.”

“After spending four days in the pediatric ICU, he’s now fully recovered and breathing much better,” the 34-year-old former Bachelor added.

“Catherine and I are so thankful for all of the prayers and kind messages sent to us while this was happening, and we’re especially thankful for the wonderful doctors and nurses at Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas who took such great care of our little boy,” he added.

The whole scary situation started back at the beginning of November when the couple took Isaiah to the doctor to have his cough assessed, but then he wound up being admitted to the hospital.

“Long story short- we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU. We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days,” Lowe wrote in a post on social media at the time. “Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen.”

“He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did,” the ex-reality TV star added. “We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome.”

The day after revealing that little Isaiah was ill, Lowe posted that he was staying home with the couple’s 2-year-old son Samuel Thomas while his wife stayed with the infant.

“Home with my dude tonight while Catherine stays at the hospital with Isaiah- he’s making good progress btw,” Lowe shared. “Thank you for all of the kind words and prayers!”

Just one day later, Lowe shared another update on Isaiah, letting fans know that he was “in good spirits.” It seems that a short while later he was able to go home.

Giudici Lowe also shared an update on Isaiah after he returned home. “Thank you all so so much for all the love and prayers you’ve sent us! Our sweet angel is out of the hospital and back at home, happy and healthy,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Happy dimples all around!”