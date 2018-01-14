Rapper Joe Budden Predicted Aziz Ansari Sexual Assault Allegations in December

Aziz Ansari is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual assault, but the allegations of sexual misconduct were first touched upon in December by an unlikely source: rapper Joe Budden.

Budden leaked a rumor he heard about the Master of None co-creator/star on the Dec. 14 episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. He and co-hosts Rory and Mal were discussing the ongoing wave of sexual assault accusations coming out, specifically the ones against chef Mario Batali.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From there, Budden shifted to the “scoop” he heard about the Parks and Recreation alum.

“Here’s my scoop: Aziz,” Budden said. “I don’t know his last name cause he’s popular enough to just know him by Aziz. I hear they’re getting him the f— out of here in a couple days. … Now, I’m sure I’m not the only one that’s heard this. I’m probably the only one that’s saying it on a podcast.”

His co-hosts question the info, saying that Ansari does not seem to fit the profile for this kind of behavior.

“He seems like the nicest guy,” Rory says. “He’s such a polite [guy]. He doesn’t seem like that guy at all.”

Budden follows up his Ansari rumor, with another rumor about Vice, which ultimately came true. The media company was accused of fostering a working environment filled with sexual harassment just days later.

On Saturday, Ansari was accused of sexual assaulting an unnamed photographer on a date in late 2017.

The woman shared her story of the night with Ansari that allegedly ended with the comedian repeatedly forcing himself on her despite numerous cues that she was uncomfortable and wanted him to stop. In the interview with Babe, the woman shared a graphic story detailing Ansari’s alleged actions along with photo and text message corroboration.

Ansari has not yet publicly commented on the allegation. However, when the accuser originally confronted him about the night in question, he allegedly texted her saying “I’m so sad to hear this. All I can say is, it would never be my intention to make you or anyone feel the way you described. Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”

Photo Credit: Netflix / K.C. Bailey