Asia Argento Leaves Home in Rome After Anthony Bourdain’s Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento was spotted heading out of her Rome home with her daughter, stepping out for the first time since the celebrity chef’s apparent suicide.

The Italian actress was spotted by TMZ leaving her home and getting into a car, possibly traveling to her boyfriend’s funeral.

Bourdain was found dead after he reportedly hanged himself with a bathrobe belt in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was filming an upcoming episode of CNN‘s Parts Unknown.

Argento broke her silence swiftly on Friday following the news of the celebrity chef’s death.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Argento wrote in a post on Twitter. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.”

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” she added. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Bourdain and Argento were last photographed together in a black and white image she posted to her Instagram account on May 27. The two were also seen in a video posted by Bourdain on Sunday in Hong Kong, where the film crew was wrapping up a day of filming with drinking and dancing.

Bourdain’s death was confirmed by CNN on Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny told the Associated Press that Bourdain’s suicide did not appear to have been planned out thoroughly, however the investigator said there were no signs of foul play in the incident, with Bourdain’s body showing no signs of violence.

Investigators will conduct further tests to determine if any substances were present in chef’s system at the time of his death.

Chef Eric Ripert, a close friend to Bourdain, found the Parts Unknown host dead in his hotel room at Le Chambard Hotel on Friday morning.

“Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected [with] so many,” Ripert wrote in a Twitter post.

“I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “My love & prayers are also [with] his family, friends and loved ones.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).