Ashley Graham Gets ‘Wet and Wild’ in Behind-the-Scenes ‘Sports Illustrated’ Video

Just when you thought you’d seen some pretty cheeky photos and videos from Ashely Graham, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared another that took the sultry model to the next level.

In a slow motion behind-the-scenes video shared by the iconic swimsuit edition’s Instagram account, a production assistant pours a bucket of water over Graham in her tiny yellow swimsuit and white halter crop top. Graham seductively runs her fingers through her long brunette locks and lets the water run off her curves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Things got a little wet and wild on set with [Ashley Graham]!” the magazine captioned the video, which was taken during Graham’s photo shoot on the Caribbean island Nevis.

Fans drooled over the steamy video, leaving awestruck comments and asking if SI was hiring any “bucket pourers.”

The 30-year-old cover girl stuns frequently on social media, including last month when she showed off her curves in one of the bikinis from her Swimsuits For All line.

In a Boomerang video shared to Instagram, she dances playfully in the bright pink Sahara Bikini from the swimwear campaign. She flashes a playful wink at the camera and pulls the loose string from her waistline from side to side.

While the body-positive champion makes her living modeling and promoting apparel, she makes it clear that her real mission is to change the way people think about beauty standards. All her flagship campaigns are body-positive attempts to help people of all shapes and sizes feel comfortable and confident in their clothes.

Graham made history back in 2016 by becoming the first “plus-size” model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. However, she doesn’t care much for the label of being “plus-size.”

“Does any woman really just come in and say ‘I’m a plus-size woman’?” Graham asked in an Associated Press interview as she promoted her new book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like.

“Maybe as a defense mechanism or maybe as a way to kind of cope with fitting into society but… I just think it’s divise,” she continued.

According to Graham, there is still a lot of work to do to strip away the stigmas people have about beauty in modern culture. At a recent CVS panel called “The Changing Face of Beauty,” Graham said that society has only just begun making steps to be more honest and inclusive, and to reduce body shame.

“You have to continue to talk about it,” she said. “I have always believed that skin color is not a trend, age is not a trend, and my size is not a trend. And that’s why I believe that right now, this can’t be a trend — if our voices are heard loud and clear, it won’t be.”